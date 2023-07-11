Suzlon Group bags 47.6 MW wind energy project in Gujarat from KP Group

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has bagged an order for a 47.6 MW wind power project from KP Group in Gujarat.

However, the company did not disclose the value of the order.

The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

A project of this size can provide electricity to 36,000 households and curb 1.42 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise execution and commissioning of the project. It will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post commissioning.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group said, "The power generated from this project will serve the Commercial & Industrial (C&I) consumer segment, which is a key segment to drive deeper penetration of renewables in India.