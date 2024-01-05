Home / Companies / News / Suzlon Group secures 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

Suzlon Group secures 225 MW wind energy project from Everrenew Energy

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has secured a new 225 MW wind energy order from Everrenew Energy

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group has secured a new 225 MW wind energy order from Everrenew Energy.

Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at Everrenew Energy's sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu, a company statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 33.15 MW product series, it added.

"This project with Everrenew Energy serves the promising commercial and industrial (C&I) segment of the Indian market, which will be important in driving our national targets over time," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said in the statement.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning.

Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"The Power generated from this project will be used for captive needs as well as target the C&I consumer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India," JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said in the statement.

A project of this size can provide electricity to around 1.85 lakh households and curb about 7.31 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

"Partnering with Suzlon brings us great collaboration, and our repeat orders underscore our trust in their reliable technology and great track record in India," R Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy said in the statement.

Also Read

Suzlon secure 100.8 MW wind energy project deal from Everrenew Energy

Suzlon bags 300 MW project from Apraava Energy to supply wind turbines

Suzlon bags 31.5-MW wind energy project from Integrum Energy Infrastructure

Suzlon Energy tumbles 10% in 2 days post Q1FY24 results

Suzlon secures order for 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy

American Tower to sell India operations to Brookfield for $2.5 billion

Apple hit with second downgrade this week on iPhone sales concerns

How China's top automobile manufacturer BYD beat Tesla at its own game

I-T dept raids realty players including Bhutani Infra, Logix in Noida

Qualcomm unveils chip for mixed reality to compete with Apple's Vision Pro

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SuzlonSuzlon GroupSuzlon EnergyRenewable energy policywind energy sector

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story