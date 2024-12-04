Suzlon, Jindal Renewables expand partnership with new wind power project

Renewable energy major Suzlon Group on Wednesday claimed to have bagged 302.4 megawatt (MW) wind power project from Jindal Renewables, just over a month after securing a 400-MW wind power deal from the same firm.

Both the projects will come up in the Koppal region of Karnataka, and the energy produced will cater to the captive needs of Jindal’s steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, enabling the steelmaker to reduce emissions and integrate renewable energy into its operations.

The pact was signed between Suzlon and JSP Green Wind 1 -- a subsidiary of Jindal Renewables.

This addition brings Suzlon’s cumulative commercial and industrial (C&I) orders from Jindal Renewables to 702.4 MW, the largest for any single customer in India.

“This project aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving sustainability and decarbonisation in the steel industry,” said Bharat Saxena, president, Jindal Renewables.

“Partnering with Suzlon for lower emission steel production is just the beginning, there will be many more such initiatives as we continue to lead the way in adopting renewable energy solutions,” Saxena said.

Jindal Renewables, currently developing close to 3GW (gigawatt) of renewable assets, aims to develop around 12GW of renewable energy assets, storage facilities, as well as green hydrogen production facilities by 2030.

The project will deploy 96 of Suzlon’s S144 wind turbine generators with hybrid lattice towers, each rated at 3.15 MW.

Suzlon’s total order book now stands at a highest ever 5.4 GW, with C&I customers comprising 56 per cent of it.

“Initiatives like this are critical for transforming hard-to-abate sectors, such as steel, into models of sustainable growth. The integration of renewable energy into industrial operations is not just an opportunity but a necessity for a cleaner and greener future,” said JP Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group.

Shares of Suzlon Energy ended 3.85 per cent higher on Wednesday.