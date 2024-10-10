Suzlon gets Jindal Renewables wind plant deal for green steel production

Suzlon said on Thursday it had won a 400 megawatt (Mw) order from JSP Green Wind 1, a special-purpose vehicle of Jindal Renewables, to decarbonise steel production. The project is the largest commercial and industrial wind energy order in India, according to a joint press statement.

Suzlon will install 127 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a rated capacity of 3.15 Mw each, utilising Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers in Koppal region in Karnataka.

The power generated will be used for captive consumption at steel plants in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, boosting operational sustainability and contributing to India’s broader renewable energy goals. The order raises Suzlon’s total order book to nearly 5.4 gigawatt (Gw).

Bharat Saxena, president of Jindal Renewables, said the company is committed to integrating green energy into steelmaking as part of its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2047.

Jindal Renewables is working on nearly 3 Gw of renewable energy projects in India, with power off-take agreements already in place. The company plans to expand to around 12 Gw by 2030, including energy storage and green hydrogen production, aiming to be one of the country’s key players in decarbonisation, according to the statement.

"Decarbonisation of the steel sector is a critical area that requires intervention if we want to realise India’s renewable energy targets,” said J P Chalasani, chief executive officer, Suzlon Group, “I am confident that this partnership will inspire many industry players to reassess their operations, as we collectively work toward a more sustainable future."

The venture will be pivotal in addressing the decarbonisation challenges in the steel sector, said Suzlon.