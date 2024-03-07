Suzlon secures 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Thursday said it has secured a 72.45 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy Pvt Ltd.

As part of the project, Suzlon will install 23 Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 Megawatt (MW) each at the client's site at the Dwarka district in Gujarat, a company statement said.

The company will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services, according to the statement.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "we are delighted to announce our third order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited in just a few months."



A project of this size can provide electricity to 59,000 households and curb 2.35 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.