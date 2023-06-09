Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

The areas of investments being considered by Ingka Investments could range from taking stake in companies across sectors such as renewables, recycling, real estate, and software which synergise with IKEA’s broader retail requirements. The investment arm has so far made just one minority equity investment in India, in start-up LivSpace — a one stop shop for all interiors — to test the waters.



Swedish furnishing major IKEA, part of the Ingka Group, is inviting its investment arm — Ingka Investments — to India, a senior company executive said during an interaction in New Delhi. The move suggests that the group is looking at India as a priority market.