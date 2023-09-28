Home / Companies / News / Swiss packaging firm SIG to set up first aseptic carton plant in Ahmedabad

Swiss packaging firm SIG to set up first aseptic carton plant in Ahmedabad

SIG is partnering with Horizon Industrial Parks to set up its first aseptic carton plant in India, according to a company statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Global packaging solutions provider SIG will set up its first aseptic carton plant in India at Horizon Industrial Parks' facility in Ahmedabad.

SIG is partnering with Horizon Industrial Parks to set up its first aseptic carton plant in India, according to a company statement.

Horizon Industrial Parks is a logistics platform in India, owned and managed by Blackstone Real Estate funds.

The current portfolio comprises 17 industrial and logistics parks spread across more than 1,000 acres and with a development potential of 25 million square feet, which are in eight key markets in India.

"Horizon Industrial Parks will develop a build-to-suit facility to support SIG's manufacturing of aseptic carton packs for beverages and food," the statement said.

Of the 9,00,000 square feet of production space currently under construction, 8,00,000 square feet will be dedicated to SIG.

"By building this plant, we are reaffirming our commitment to this thriving market, where we've seen tremendous demand for our high-quality products and services," Samuel Sigrist, CEO at SIG, said.

"We are focused on creating a customised facility that helps SIG serve its customers with the best quality material. This partnership is an important step towards supporting the government's mission of building high-quality manufacturing infrastructure and job creation," Urvish Rambhia, a Principal at Blackstone Real Estate, said.

Preliminary construction started in September 2023. The Ahmedabad-based facility will be fully functional by 2025. The plant is expected to reach a production capacity of up to 4 billion packs per year and to create hundreds of jobs for the local communities.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Also Read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

Memory chip giant SK Hynix considering setting up packaging plant in India

May PMI manufacturing comes at 58.7; hits 31-month high on strong demand

New dividend, bonus share policy to create value for Gujarat PSUs: Analysts

Foxconn, chip giants head to Modi's home state for India conference

HP partners with Google to manufacture Chromebooks for Indian market

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds after JPMorgan inclusion, sees 10-yr high

SBI to encourage corporates to implement emission reduction technology

Sebi penalises YES Securities for wrong reporting of margin, discrepancies

Mubadala in talks with Temasek for stake buy in Manipal Hospitals

Topics :Packaging sectorGujaratmanufacturing

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story