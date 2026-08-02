Target bets on AI to drive enterprise strategy and retail operations

Similarly, when it comes to merchandising, Vemana said the decisions about what to buy, how much to buy, when to buy, which stores or channels to buy from or even what stores should the merchandise go to are all powered by AI.

“Where those solutions are developed and where the decisions are made need not be the same location. A lot of work in deciding what to buy is powered by our team here in Bengaluru. However, the actual merchants and the designers are in Minneapolis. So, in a way, I think, when you take merchandising authority, we lean in heavily to apply science and AI everywhere and depending on which aspect of the portfolio you’re looking at, the centre of gravity may shift between Bengaluru and Minneapolis,” Vemana said.