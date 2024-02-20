Home / Companies / News / Tarun Chhabra to replace Sanjay Malik as Nokia India country manager

Finnish IT and tech firm Nokia on Tuesday announced the appointment of Tarun Chhabra as its country manager in India with effect from April 1, 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
He will replace Sanjay Malik who retires on March 31, 2024.

"Tarun Chhabra will continue in his role of Head of Mobile Networks Market India in addition to assuming India Country Manager responsibilities," the company said in a statement.

"India is such an important market for Nokia and I believe that, in this new role, I will be able to help our customers to benefit from Nokia's leading technology across our portfolio, at a time when technology is playing a vital role than ever before in the lives of organizations, companies, individuals and societies," Chhabra said.

Feb 20 2024

