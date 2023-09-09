Home / Companies / News / Tata Comm moves ITAT against Rs 228.49 cr TDS order by Income Tax Dept

Tata Comm moves ITAT against Rs 228.49 cr TDS order by Income Tax Dept

The Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, passed orders received by the company on September 07, 2023 deciding the appeals against the company

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Sep 09 2023
Tata Communications has moved the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal against an income tax commissioner court order rejecting the company's appeal against a tax demand of Rs 228.49 crore, according to an exchange filing.

The company in a late-night filing on Friday stated that the company had filed appeals before the Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, in respect of TDS orders alleging short deduction of tax at source for assessment years 2013-14 to 2018-19.

The potential financial implications are Rs 228.49 crore on the company, it said.

The Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals), Mumbai, passed orders received by the company on September 07, 2023 deciding the appeals against the company.

"The company has on September 08, 2023, filed an appeal against these orders before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal," Tata Communications said.

Sep 09 2023

