Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Tata Communications posted a 43 per cent dip in consolidated profit to ₹190.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹332.93 crore in the same period a year ago.
The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to ₹5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from₹ 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter, with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said.
The company's revenue from data services increased by about 9.5 per cent to ₹5,151.72 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app