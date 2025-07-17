Home / Companies / News / Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

The company had posted a net profit of ₹332.93 crore in the same period a year ago

Tata Communications
The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to ₹5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from₹ 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Communications posted a 43 per cent dip in consolidated profit to ₹190.14 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹332.93 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated income from operations of Tata Communications increased by 6.5 per cent to ₹5,959.85 crore during the report quarter from₹ 5,592.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut several managerial roles in UK

Despite ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and continued pressures across the industry, we delivered a stable performance this quarter, with a healthy double-digit growth in our order book and modest uptick in margins," Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said.

The company's revenue from data services increased by about 9.5 per cent to ₹5,151.72 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ONGC, BP to drill stratigraphic wells for India's energy security

HDFC Life aims to expand and focus on tech amid macro opportunities in FY26

DLF re-enters Mumbai market with ₹800 crore premium housing project

Wipro projects a slightly better second quarter on strong deal pipeline

India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm

Topics :Company NewsTata CommunicationsTata group

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story