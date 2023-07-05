Tata Comm: Upsides in stock limited given execution challenges, valuations

The cash consideration of the deal to buy the Communications Platform as a Service or CPaaS player is $100 million or Rs 820 crore and is payable to shareholders of Kaleyra at $7.25 a share, a 59 per cent premium to the prices prior to the announcement. With the enterprise value (EV) of the deal at $250 million (Kaleyra has a debt of $150 million), valuations (EV/sales) at 0.76 times on CY22 numbers are reasonable.

After a strong rally since mid-May, the Tata Communications stock has shed over 3 per cent in the last few sessions. While the recent acquisition of US-based and NYSE-listed Kaleyra comes at a reasonable price and is expected to strengthen its portfolio, brokerages believe the upsides in the stock are limited given execution challenges and high valuations.