ONGC Videsh reconsiders its plan to buy stake in Kenya oil project

ONGC Videsh Ltd. is reconsidering taking a stake in Tullow Oil Plc’s Kenya assets following the exit of other partners in the project.

Tullow discovered crude oil in Kenya in 2012, but has yet to find strategic partners that would unlock sufficient funding for the project. The country’s government also has yet to approve a development plan for the resources.

“The prospective partners remain engaged and detailed farm-out discussions continue with a number of companies,” a Tullow spokesperson said by email. The company remains focused on securing a partnership this year.

Tullow said there are still potential strategic partners for the Kenya venture, without naming any companies.