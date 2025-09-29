Home / Companies / News / Tata Communications bags multi-crore digital infra project from GSTAT

Tata Communications bags multi-crore digital infra project from GSTAT

The project, aimed at accelerating and streamlining GSTAT's operations, will enable seamless access across all benches nationwide

Tata Communications
Tata Communicationshas been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure. Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Tata Communications on Monday said it has bagged a "multi-crore" order from the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to build an end-to-end digital infrastructure spanning network, IoT, cloud, and security with integrated management across domains.

The project, aimed at accelerating and streamlining GSTAT's operations, will enable seamless access across all benches nationwide, fortify data security, and deliver a simplified user experience, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Communicationshas been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications' position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives," it said.

Tata Communications will deploy a secure, scalable, and intelligent digital ecosystem covering LAN, WAN, SD-WAN, video conferencing, cloud services, and advanced security. The infrastructure will help automate operations, improve transparency, and enhance efficiency through predictive analytics and chatbots.

GSTAT, a dedicated appellate body for resolving GST-related disputes, has its principal bench in New Delhi and 31 benches across various states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

