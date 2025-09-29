Tata Communications bags multi-crore digital infra project from GSTAT

Tata Communications on Monday said it has bagged a "multi-crore" order from the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to build an end-to-end digital infrastructure spanning network, IoT, cloud, and security with integrated management across domains.

The project, aimed at accelerating and streamlining GSTAT's operations, will enable seamless access across all benches nationwide, fortify data security, and deliver a simplified user experience, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Communicationshas been awarded a strategic project to deliver a comprehensive digital infrastructure - spanning network fabric, IoT, cloud, and security, with unified management across domains for the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) benches established by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This multi-crore, prestigious win reinforces Tata Communications' position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical national initiatives," it said.