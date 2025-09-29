Agnikul Cosmos unveils roadmap for full rocket reusability at IAC 2025

Spacetech pioneer Agnikul Cosmos on Monday announced its commitment to full rocket reusability, aiming to ensure that no part of its rockets is fully expended or left behind.

The announcement was made at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney, Australia, aligning with the event’s theme of “Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth”. Backed by multiple patents secured in the US, Europe and India for its proprietary multi-purpose and reusability technologies, Agnikul is scaling up towards commercially viable, fully reusable launch vehicles.

Patented technologies and propulsion focus

Central to this effort is Agnikul’s patent on combined launch vehicle and satellite systems, along with its semi-cryogenic propellant technology, chosen to enable efficient refurbishment and cost-effective re-flights. Following a fully successful controlled-ascent launch using its proprietary autopilot algorithms and software, the company is accelerating development to validate commercially valuable reusable spaceflight technologies.

“We have consistently designed our vehicles to ensure that affordability and flexibility are never afterthoughts but are built in from day one,” said Srinath Ravichandran, co-founder and chief executive officer of Agnikul Cosmos. He credited the support from IN-SPACe and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), adding that their willingness to allow exploration of rocket stage recovery and reuse had enabled the company to pursue this feat from both a policy and technology standpoint. Strategy for cost-efficient scalability Agnikul’s in-house development facilities are driving this effort, with every patent and system designed to support more affordable, customisable launch services while keeping economic scalability at the core.

“Our newly planned strategy enables cost efficiencies at scale, allowing us to deliver launch services at globally competitive prices for all small satellite missions,” said Moin SPM, co-founder and chief operating officer of Agnikul Cosmos. “Unless we embrace new technologies, small rockets cannot achieve the commercial viability our customers will need. This is why our test flight last year was not just a sounding rocket but an amalgamation of almost all the technologies required for controlled ascent.” Boosting India’s role in global space economy These innovations are designed to maximise reusability and operational efficiency, reinforcing India’s growing role in the global space economy while meeting international debris mitigation standards.