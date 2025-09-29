JK Foods' Fun Flips enters UAE market, partners with Lulu International

JK Foods' snack brand Fun Flips has entered the UAE market, in partnership with Lulu International group, one of the largest retail chains in the Middle East.
Through Lulu's retail network, Fun Flips has already achieved strong initial penetration in the UAE and is now gearing up to expand in other GCC markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain, according to a joint statement.
It has a 'long-term vision' of establishing a strong presence across the entire Gulf region, it added.
Commenting on the development, Lulu Group International Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali M A said: "With our wide customer base and retail presence, we believe Fun Flips will gain significant traction in the Gulf market." Chaitanya Singhania, CEO, JK Foods, said: "Lulu's unparalleled retail network and deep understanding of the consumer landscape make them an ideal partner for this journey.
