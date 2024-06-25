Tata Electronics collab with Synopsys for design automation in Dholera

Tata Electronics on Tuesday announced signing a memorandum of understanding with US-based chip design major Synopsys to collaborate in process technology and a foundry design platform at India’s first fab facility being built in Dholera.

“We have a bold vision of becoming the world leader in electronics manufacturing by offering integrated solutions across the electronics manufacturing value chain to global customers seeking a resilient supply chain. We view Synopsys as a key partner and accelerator in our journey by virtue of the expertise they bring in semiconductor design and services,” said Randhir Thakur, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Electronics. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Together, the two companies will collaborate in areas like Technology Computer Aided Design flow setup to enable accurate technology transfer from the technology partner, process design kits and design enablement, intellectual property development including foundation and analogue intellectual property, and Design Technology Co-optimisation methodologies.

The chip design expertise from Synopsys will be utilised in Tata’s upcoming semiconductor facilities in Gujarat and Assam.

Tata Electronics last year announced plans to build India’s first fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore. In addition, the company is also investing another Rs 27,000 crore in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Together, these facilities will produce semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence, and other key segments.

“As construction of the facilities progresses, it is critical to grow partnerships across the entire semiconductor ecosystem spanning process and design technology, and equipment suppliers. With this intended collaboration with Synopsys, Tata Electronics solidifies a critical pillar for a holistic approach to achieve its targets to be the first to bring semiconductor manufacturing to India,” said the company in a release.

Earlier this year, Synopsys inaugurated a semiconductor chip design centre at DLF Tech Park in Noida. It is the second-largest design centre in India by the company, which is expected to employ 6,000 engineers from India, constituting 27 per cent of its global design workforce.