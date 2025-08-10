Tata Group CEOs see broad-based FY25 pay hikes led by growth sectors

Top executives across Tata Group companies saw a broad rise in remuneration in FY25, fuelled by higher profitability in their businesses and wider strategic roles across the $150-billion conglomerate. Annual disclosures show an average 19.2 per cent hike for 12 top executives, excluding one triple-digit increase, reflecting both earnings growth and a recalibration of leadership incentives.

Consumer-facing businesses led the gains. Trent Managing Director P Venkatesalu’s pay nearly doubled to Rs 13.5 crore, while Tata Consumer Products CEO Sunil A D’Souza saw a 28.4 per cent jump to Rs 13 crore. Indian Hotels MD Puneet Chhatwal’s compensation rose 19.2 per cent to Rs 23 crore, marking a record year for the hospitality company.

ALSO READ: First Tata Sons AGM since Ratan Tata's passing: What's on the agenda? Tejas Networks recorded a surge in profits, with MD & CEO Anand Athreya’s pay up 343 per cent to Rs 16.8 crore. The company clarified that FY24’s figure excluded variable pay, exaggerating the year-on-year change and making a direct comparison with FY25 misleading. At Tata Consultancy Services, MD & CEO K Krithivasan received a 4.6 per cent raise to Rs 26.5 crore, in line with the IT major’s 5.8 per cent profit rise in FY25, despite being the group’s largest profit contributor. Tata Steel MD T V Narendran saw a marginal 0.9 per cent dip in pay to Rs 17.3 crore — the only decline among top executives — even as the company returned to profit, reporting Rs 3,421 crore in FY25.

Executive pay trends were closely aligned with sectoral performance. Consumer, hospitality, and technology-linked businesses saw steep hikes, while traditional heavy industries posted more moderate changes. Leadership roles also expanded. Noel Tata, appointed chairman of Tata Trusts during the year, earned Rs 6.1 crore — up 29.3 per cent from FY24. He also chairs Trent and Voltas, serves as Vice-Chairman of Tata Steel, and chairs Tata Investment Corporation. His appointment marked a leadership shift after succeeding the late Ratan Tata at Tata Trusts, the principal shareholder of Tata Sons. As the group readies public offerings for Tata Capital and Tata Electronics, executive pay appears increasingly aligned with shareholder returns, sector growth, and strategic execution.

N. Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, remained among India’s highest-paid executives, with a 15.1 per cent rise in annual pay to Rs 156 crore. His remuneration includes multiple Board roles within the group and commission on Tata Sons’ profits. Top CEOs of Tata Group Remuneration (Rs cr) CEO Designation Company FY24 FY25 Chg Y-o-Y % N Chandrasekaran ^ Executive Chairman Tata Sons 135.5 156.0 15.1 Saurabh Agrawal ^ Executive Director Tata Sons 30.5 32.8 7.6 K Krithivasan MD & CEO TCS 25.4 26.5 4.6 Puneet Chhatwal MD & CEO Indian Hotels 19.3 23.0 19.2 Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan MD & CEO Tata Comm 17.0 19.2 12.6 T V Narendran MD & CEO Tata Steel 17.5 17.3 -0.9 Anand Arthreya # MD & CEO Tejas Networks 3.8 16.8 343.0 Koushik Chatterjee Executive Director & CFO Tata Steel 13.6 14.0 2.9 P Venkatesalu MD Trent 7.1 13.5 89.7 C K Venkataraman MD Titan Company 12.5 13.0 4.4 Sunil A D'Souza MD & CEO Tata Consumer 10.1 13.0 28.4 Praveer Sinha MD & CEO Tata Power 10.3 12.1 17.6 Noel N Tata ^ Non – Executive Director Tata Sons 4.7 6.1 29.3 # FY24 does not includes variable pay; revenue and net profit figures rounded off; LTP is loss to profit Saurabh Agrawal, Executive Director at Tata Sons, saw his pay rise 7.6 per cent to Rs 32.8 crore in FY25 as he prepares to lead Tata Capital’s upcoming $2-billion IPO as chairman. Tata Sons, however, reported a 24.3 per cent drop in profits during the year, as it derives income from its subsidiaries.