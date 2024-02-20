Tata Group in talks with two Taiwanese companies for chip plant in Dholera

The Tata Group is looking to partner with a Taiwanese company for its semiconductor plant in Dholera and is in talks with UMC Group and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation for it, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said on Tuesday citing officials aware of the development.

The company has also reportedly finalised the details of the land and will break ground soon. It will first make 65 nanometer (nm) chips at the plant and gradually move to 48 nm and 28 nm.

UMC is the world's second-largest foundry. PSMC is the world's seventh biggest pure-play foundry. Last year, it announced a $5.3 billion semiconductor plant in Japan.

In January, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the conglomerate is planning to build a huge semiconductor fab in Gujarat's Dholera, and it will begin operations in 2024.

He said the salt-to-software group is in the final stages of negotiations for the plant.

"Tata Group has also made a commitment and is on the verge of concluding and announcing a huge semiconductor fab in Dholera, and we are about to complete these negotiations and start in 2024," Chandrasekaran said at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

He also said the group would begin construction of a 20-gigawatt lithium-ion storage battery factory in the state's Sanand City in the next two months.

Chandrasekaran said in the recent past, the group has made a "significant commitment" to expand its presence in Sanand, which, he said, is becoming a home for all of the group's electric vehicle technology.

The expansion in Sanand has been undertaken to meet the growing demand for EVs, he added.

(With agency inputs)