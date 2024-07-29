Tata International to nearly double sustainable leather production in 4 yrs

Tata International, the global trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, on Monday said it plans to increase the production of sustainable leather to 50 per cent in the next four years, from 27 per cent at present.

The company launched Phoenix Leather, an eco-friendly product under its Earthcare Leather range, Tata International said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This has been developed through a patented collaboration with the Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), which marks a significant advancement in sustainable leather technology, it added.

"Tata International's Earthcare Leather range aims to lead the sustainable development of the leather industry. Despite lower demand post-Covid, we are now witnessing promising recovery with increased interest from key markets such as the USA, China, and Europe," said P Rajasekaran, Business Head - Finished Leather Business at Tata International.