Tata Motors board to consider raising Rs 500 crore via securities this week

A meeting of the duly constituted Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 2

Tata motors
The company did not share details of how it plans to utilise the raised capital. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
Tata Motors on Monday said its board will later this week consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the duly constituted Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 2 to consider and approve the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not share details of how it plans to utilise the raised capital.

Topics :Tata MotorsSecuritiesNon convertible debentures

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

