AWL Agri Business Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises 21.4% to ₹190.3 crore

AWL Agri Business, erstwhile Adani Wilmar, on Monday reported a 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its net profit at ₹190.3 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The firm’s revenue from operations came in at ₹18,229.6 crore, up 37.9 per cent Y-o-Y with an underlying volume growth of 8 per cent in the January-March quarter. Sequentially, its revenue from operations was up 8.3 per cent, while its net profit was down 53.7 per cent.

The edible oil major’s profit before income, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) was up 10.6 per cent at ₹510.3 crore.

Commenting on its results, Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer at AWL Agri Business, said, “The company has delivered another strong quarter and achieved its best-ever financial year performance. We recorded 24 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in FY25 and achieved the highest-ever full year revenue of ₹63,672 crore.”

Mallick added, “In FY25, the kitchen essentials business delivered a strong performance, with edible oils achieving a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue, driven by a 10 per cent Y-o-Y underlying volume growth. Similarly, the foods and FMCG segment recorded a 26 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth, supported by a 26 per cent volume increase. However, the industry essentials business experienced a modest 2 per cent revenue growth Y-o-Y.”

He also said that the financial year experienced lower volatility in commodity prices, leading to robust profits.

“The company has bolstered its capabilities in FY25 through an expanded distribution network, increased manufacturing capacities, and strong consumer engagements via ATL (above the line) and BTL (below the line) activities. With the growing consumer shift towards packaged foods—offering superior quality and hygiene—we are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities in this vast market.”