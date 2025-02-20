Tata Motors announces special offers on EVs as Tesla prepares India entry

India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tata Motors has announced limited-period offers for 45 days to celebrate surpassing 200,000 EV sales. Customers can avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000, 100 per cent on-road financing with zero down payment, and more, according to a report by The Economic Times. The announcement also comes amid reports of Elon Musk-led Tesla’s anticipated entry into India.

Tata Motors' special offers

For its customers, Tata Motors is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 and financing options covering 100 per cent of the on-road price with zero down payment.

Buyers of the Nexon EV or Curvv EV will also receive six months of complimentary access to Tata Power’s charging network and a free home charger installation, including a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Additionally, existing Tata customers can avail of loyalty rewards. Tata EV owners upgrading to the Nexon EV or Curvv EV will get a Rs 50,000 loyalty bonus, while Tata ICE vehicle owners switching to an EV will receive a Rs 20,000 bonus.

Tata Motors EV offerings

Tata Motors currently offers five electric models in India—Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV—priced from Rs 7.99 lakh.

In 2024, Tata Motors sold 61,496 EV units, compared to 60,100 in 2023. However, its market share declined to 62 per cent in 2024 from 73 per cent in 2023.

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Tata Motors also unveiled upcoming models, including the Harrier EV and Sierra EV, both set to launch as all-electric vehicles.

Tesla’s India plans

Tesla is reportedly set to start its business in India in April 2024, with plans to import cars from Germany at a starting price of Rs 21 lakh. Reports suggest the company is actively hiring for several positions in India, including sales, service, and customer support roles.

Media reports suggest that the US-based automaker is also considering launching more affordable EV models priced around $ 25,000 (approximately Rs 21 lakh) to cater to Indian consumers.

Tesla has reportedly identified Delhi and Mumbai as key locations for its showrooms, with BKC in Mumbai and Aerocity in Delhi among the shortlisted sites.