Crompton aims for billion-dollar sales club in FY25, outlines new vision

Leading fans and residential pump maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals expects to cross USD 1 billion sales mark this fiscal and achieve a double-digit revenue growth helped by a new strategy, its MD & CEO Promeet Ghosh said on Thursday.

Moreover, the company expects to enter a new segment in the coming years and double its turnover in the next five to six years helped by its Crompton 2.0 vision, he said. ALSO READ: Crompton Greaves Q3 results: Net profit jumps 27.7% to Rs 110 crore

Under Crompton 2.0 vision, the company is emphasising on consumer centricity, business growth, and profitability through innovations. Crompton Greaves operates in segments like fans, lights, water pumps and appliances.

It is introducing next-generation technology platforms such as smart solutions, energy efficiency, durability and easy reparability for its products helped by enhanced in-house R&D.

Crompton Greaves is quite encouraged by its last three quarters, in which the leading fans and water pump maker reported double-digit growth despite challenging market conditions.

We are close to a Rs 6,000 crore company for the first three quarters (of FY25). This (current) quarter tends to be good, Ghosh told PTI.

Crompton's consolidated revenue from operation for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, was Rs 7,312.81 crore.

When asked whether Crompton will become a billion-dollar firm by the end of FY25, he said: We will reach the milestone of approx $1 billion (over Rs 8,600 crore) in revenue this financial year.

Ghosh also expects its Crompton 2.0 vision to help accelerate revenue growth to double-digit while delivering on robust growth in profit. Cromptonhas introduced two new platforms - Nucleus and Xtech for the category.

Nucleus will have an indigenously in-house developed BLDC-based (Brushless DC Motor) energy-efficient motor with smart connectivity. Through this, the company is aiming for the premium category of fans.

While Xtech is also designed here with the help of local supply chains, in which Crompton is focusing on durability.

Crompton had sold more than two crore fans in FY24, the company said.

We are the largest fan company in the world by some distance, he added.

Besides, Crompton, a leading brand in India's residential pumps, is further expanding its footprint in the segment responding to the rising demand for irrigation and urban water solutions.

We are introducing newer products and technologies in this segment. We have introduced hybrid motor technology, which is more energy efficient, he said.

While sharing the outlook of its pump business, Ghosh said the demand for pumps would accelerate further as India is a water-stressed country with a warm climate.

In the lighting business, Crompton is working on two levers of growth - B2C and B2B, where it is focusing on institutional sales and professional lighting opportunities.

We have been growing in this segment and that growth has come from entering newer segments in which we were not present earlier. So for instance, ceiling lights were not a big segment for us. Now it is a larger segment flood lights, etc, was not a segment that we were in. We have significantly grown those products, he added.

The company is investing in enterprise solutions and infrastructure projects in the lighting business.

Despite a degrowth in the market (lighting) due to falling prices, our growth is about 50 per cent in the last some quarters, he said.

CGCEL has over 12,000 SKUs and its products are available in over three lakh retailing points.

In FY24, CGCEL's revenue from Electric Consumer Durables' was Rs 5,392.18 crore and Rs 998.17 crore from Lighting Products'.

In appliances, Crompton is a leading mixer grinder company and one of the fastest-growing home appliances companies. The revenue of its kitchen appliances subsidiary Butterfly Products was Rs 922.46 crore.