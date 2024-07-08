HCLTech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra conferred highest civilian award of France

Chairperson of IT services firm HCLTech, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, was on Monday conferred with the "Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur" (Knight of the Legion of Honour), the highest civilian award of France.

“It is my privilege to receive this honour, and it underscores the strategic relationship between India and France. HCLTech has a longstanding presence in France, which is a strategic market for us. We are committed to scaling our operations in the country and supporting the digital transformation of French businesses through our differentiated portfolio of services,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson, HCLTech, in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instituted in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur is the highest civilian award given by the French Republic for outstanding service to France, regardless of the nationality of the recipients.

The President of the French Republic is the Grand Master of the Order of the Legion of Honour.

The award was conferred on the HCLTech chairperson by H.E. Mr Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, on behalf of the President of the French Republic, during a special ceremony at the residence of France in Delhi.

Congratulating Nadar on this occasion, Mathou said, “I am delighted to confer the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur on Ms Roshni Nadar Malhotra, whose exceptional leadership qualities have helped her carve her own niche in both the corporate and the philanthropic worlds. Under her forward-thinking mindset focused on emerging technologies such as AI and cybersecurity, HCL has remained at the cutting-edge of the industry and has been recognised as an active promoter of business relations between France and India. The French Republic acknowledges today not only Ms Nadar Malhotra’s professional achievements but also her impact on society and her commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries.”

HCLTech, home to more than 227,000 people across 60 countries, has been operating in France since 2009, where it is a digital transformation partner to G2000 French companies across diverse industries including aerospace, manufacturing, financial services, and pharmaceuticals.