Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

India's leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday inaugurated its third registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Surat with a capacity to recycle 15,000 vehicles per year

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 9:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Saturday inaugurated its third registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF) in Surat with a capacity to recycle 15,000 vehicles per year.

Named Re.Wi.Re Recycle with Respect,' the third RVSF in Surat -- set up after Jaipur and Bhubaneswar -- uses environmentally-friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 15,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year, it said in a statement.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors' partner Shree Ambica Auto to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands, it said.

"We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping," Balaji said.

Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices.

The fully digitalised facility is equipped with dedicated cell-type and line-type dismantling with dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases, it said.

Also Read

Auto dealers should also open vehicle scrapping facilities: Nitin Gadkari

Stop seizing parked old vehicles for scrapping: Delhi minister to officials

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Banking giant Wells Fargo prepares for wealth battle after $1 bn turnaround

PhonePe announces Indus Appstore for Android developers to take on Google

Kamats Restaurants partners with IDFC First Bank for FASTag integration

Updater Services raises Rs 288 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Inspire Films to launch IPO during Sept 25-27, plans to raise Rs 21.20 cr

Topics :Tata Motorsvehicle makersvehicle scrapping policySurat

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story