Harrier.ev launched with 627-km range at ₹21.49 lakh; bookings start Jul 2

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially launched the Harrier.ev, the all-electric variant of its popular SUV. The vehicle aims to combine off-road capability, high performance and cutting-edge technology for India’s growing electric vehicle market. The launch represents a significant milestone for the company as it expands its EV portfolio.

According to a report by Autocar India, the Tata Harrier.ev will have a starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (introductory). Full pricing and variant details will be announced closer to the booking date.

627-km MIDC range and rapid charging enhance long-distance capability

The Tata Harrier.ev is MIDC-certified for a range of up to 627 km on a single charge, making it suitable for extended road travel. Its fast-charging system can provide up to 250 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Integrated with Mappls Auto EV navigation, the vehicle also assists drivers in locating nearby charging stations in real time. Bookings for the Harrier.ev will officially open on 2 July. Harrier.ev delivers 0–100 km/h in 6.3 seconds with AWD powertrain The Harrier.ev accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, placing it among the fastest electric SUVs in its category. It features a dual motor Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) system that powers all four wheels and includes Drift and Boost modes to enhance driving dynamics. The SUV is equipped with six terrain modes, including Sand and Rock Crawl, along with a customisable option. An Off-road Assist function offers low-speed cruise control for navigating challenging trails.

Tata Motors sees record sales and strong EV momentum in 2024 In calendar year 2024, Tata Motors recorded sales of 600,915 vehicles, marking a 3.5 per cent increase from 587,713 units in 2023. This represents the company’s fourth consecutive year of record-high annual sales. The automaker introduced several new models during the year, including the Tata Curvv, Curvv.ev and Punch.ev, strengthening its position in both the electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. Tata Motors also reported a 77 per cent rise in CNG vehicle sales, surpassing 120,000 units. SUV sales climbed 19 per cent, with the Punch alone contributing over 200,000 units to the annual tally.