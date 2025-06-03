TCS and Virgin Airlines sign 7-year agreement for AI, cloud upgrade

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a new seven-year agreement with British airline Virgin Atlantic, building on a partnership that has lasted over 20 years. The renewed collaboration aims to support Virgin Atlantic’s digital transformation, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies, the tech giant said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

India's role in global tech innovation

Weiss highlighted India’s growing role in global tech innovation, noting that firms like TCS are no longer just service providers but key players in digital strategy. TCS is using its proprietary platforms, including TCS Cognix and AI WisdomNext, to support both the airline’s customer experience goals and its sustainability targets, he said.

Virgin Atlantic flew more than five million passengers in 2024 and is now looking to use these digital upgrades to streamline operations and improve travel experiences.

TCS will also provide onsite teams to support the rollout.