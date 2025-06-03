Biocon gets CDSCO approval for generic diabetes medication 'Liraglutide'

Biotech firm Biocon on Tuesday said it has received approval from the government authorities for a generic diabetes medication.

The company has received approval for its Liraglutide drug substance and its wholly-owned subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval for its Liraglutide drug product (6 mg/ml solution for injection in pre-filled pen and cartridge), from the Drugs Controller General of India (CDSCO).

The approval is for the generic version of Victoza, indicated for the treatment of insufficiently controlled Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 10 years and above, as an adjunct to diet and exercise, the company said in a regulatory filing.