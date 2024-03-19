Madhu Sasidhar appointed as president & CEO of Apollo's hospital division

Apollo, one of the world’s largest vertically integrated healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as President and Chief Executive Officer of its hospital division.

In this role, Sasidhar will oversee Apollo’s hospital business and will focus on continuing to deliver the world’s best clinical outcomes, coupled with enhancing Apollo’s hallmark patient care and experience.

Prior to joining Apollo, Sasidhar held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. Sasidhar is a practicing physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine. He is a published author with numerous contributions to book chapters, journal articles, and peer-reviewed publications.





Sasidhar is also a self-taught programmer with expertise in big data systems and holds a patent through Cleveland Clinic Innovations for a technology he invented. He completed his medical education at JIPMER, Pondicherry, and pursued further studies in Internal Medicine at St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City. He also completed fellowships in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Yale University, New Haven, USA, and earned his Global Executive Master's in Business Administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "Our mission is to deliver the world’s best care to our patients. I am pleased to welcome Dr Madhu Sasidhar to the Apollo family. He brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding, and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo’s next phase of rapid growth. I wish him all the best and look forward to collaborating with him so we can bring more cutting-edge treatments across more facilities to more patients across India and the world.”

Sasidhar said, “It is an honor to join a legendary institution like Apollo that has defined the playbook for the entire healthcare industry in our country. I look forward to supporting the vision of our Chairman Dr Prathap Reddy, our MD Ms Suneeta Reddy, and other executive directors, and Apollo’s talented leadership team to bring world-class care to more patients in India and around the world and set new benchmarks for quality, compassion, and high-end care.

His appointment is part of a planned transition that has been in effect since he joined Apollo as its Chief Strategy Officer in October 2023. As part of this transition, Dr K Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position after a distinguished 27-year career at Apollo.