Tata Motors shows interest in green technology project in Jharkhand

Tata Motors has evinced interest in the expansion of new green technology project in Jharkhand including manufacturing of hydrogen engine-powered vehicles and electric vehicles.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Senior officials of Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Cummins held a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior officials to discuss the possibilities of investment in the expansion of a new green technology project at Jamshedpur.

Cummins Inc and Tata Motors had in November last year joined hands to offer solutions in hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle space.

Under the pact, the two partners had agreed to collaborate on the design and development of low and zero-emission propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India, including hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells, and battery electric vehicle systems.

"Tata Motors officials told the chief minister that there are immense possibilities of investment on expansion of the New Green Technology Manufacturing Project (Hydrogen Technology Engine based vehicle manufacturing) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Tata Motors and Tata Cummins are preparing to make electric vehicles as well as hydrogen engine powered vehicles," a statement from the state government said.

It said Tata Motors aims to achieve zero carbon emissions in the automobile sector in the coming 25 to 30 years.

"Tata Motors wants to set up a hydrogen segment in Jamshedpur. The officers told the chief minister that with the cooperation of the state government, the Green Hydrogen Mission can be achieved. Tata Motors is working on new technology for vehicles these days. Along with electric vehicles, Tata Motors is now focusing on manufacturing hydrogen engine-powered vehicles," the statement said.

Soren assured all possible cooperation from the state government and added that present global warming is a challenge for the whole world.

"There is a need to move towards green technology in future. There are immense possibilities for investment in Jharkhand. Tata Motors should work by preparing a better master plan for setting up a new green technology manufacturing project in a clean environment using new technology. The state government will always stand by the vehicle manufacturers for their cooperation," Soren said.

Those present in the meeting included Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh and Managing Director, Cummins India, Ashwath Ram besides Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh.

Cummins Inc is a global power solution and hydrogen technology provider. Cummins' zero-emission product portfolio also includes its fourth-generation hydrogen fuel cell engine.

Tata Motors has had a joint venture with Cummins since 1993 to manufacture Cummins mid-range B series diesel engines for Tata vehicles.

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

