Tata Motors tops Indian auto market with Punch Mini SUV, beats Maruti

Tata Motors has emerged as the new frontrunner in India's fiercely competitive automotive arena, dethroning Maruti Suzuki as the nation's beloved car brand. According to a recent report by The Times of India (ToI), Tata's 'mini SUV' Punch has stolen the limelight, surpassing Maruti's renowned models like the WagonR, Swift, and Brezza.

In March 2024, Tata's Punch achieved a significant milestone by outselling Maruti's long-reigning WagonR, with 17,547 units compared to the 16,368 units sold by the latter. Hyundai's Creta trailed closely behind in second place with 16,458 units. This trend persisted into April, with the Punch selling an impressive 19,158 units, leaving the WagonR trailing behind at 17,850.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Maruti's Brezza, a perennial favourite among Indian consumers, found itself in an unusual third place with 17,113 units sold. This rare occurrence highlights Punch's sustained dominance for two consecutive months, hinting at a potential shift in the automotive market.

It is noteworthy that a Tata model has surpassed Maruti's stronghold, showcasing the evolving preferences of Indian car buyers.





ALSO READ: Mahindra, Tata Motors receive record number of patent approvals in FY24 This shifting tide hints at the possibility of Punch maintaining its lead in the future, potentially reshaping the landscape of the Indian automotive industry.

Tata Motors' resurgence

Tata Motors' resurgence in recent years has been nothing short of remarkable, propelling it to the position of the country's third-largest car manufacturer, trailing only behind Maruti and Hyundai. The success story of Tata Motors can be attributed to a string of hit models like the Punch, Nexon, Tiago, and Altroz.





ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki expects reincarnation of small car segment by 2026-end Throughout FY24, Tata has occasionally outpaced Hyundai, sparking speculation that it could soon clinch the coveted second spot in terms of sales volume. With a slew of new car launches and a strong foothold in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, Tata's ascendancy in the market seems all but inevitable.

Tata Motors vs Maruti Suzuki

Punch offers variants in petrol, CNG, and electric, and boasts an attractive starting price of Rs 6.1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for petrol models, with electric versions priced above Rs 11 lakh.

Despite these impressive strides by Tata, Maruti Suzuki continues to maintain its dominance in the Indian market. In March, six out of the top 10 best-selling models belonged to Maruti, a figure that increased to seven in April.

Maruti's stranglehold on the automotive retail market remains robust, with production adjustments being made to address the issue of long waiting periods for individual car models, which, in turn, impacts sales figures, according to industry analysts.

Tata Motors, however, is gaining momentum, buoyed by growing consumer confidence in its offerings. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in its integration of electric options into existing models and its exploration of "born electric" vehicles, signalling a promising future for the brand.