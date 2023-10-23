Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors unveils two R&D facilities to develop hydrogen fuel tech

Tata Motors unveils two R&D facilities to develop hydrogen fuel tech

In January this year, Tata Motors set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045

Deepak Patel New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Motors unveiled two research and development (R&D) facilities on Monday to develop hydrogen fuel technologies at its centre in Pune.

In January this year, Tata Motors set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. The company stated that it is betting big on three technologies: battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) to achieve this target.

On Monday, the company announced that the unveiling of the two aforementioned facilities is another step towards achieving carbon neutrality while tapping the strong potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

The unveiling comprises an engine test cell for the development of H2ICE and the necessary infrastructure for the storage and dispensing of hydrogen fuel for fuel cell and H2ICE vehicles, it noted.

Indian passenger vehicle makers sold 2.07 million units in the first half of financial year 2023-24. Tata Motors, India's third-largest PV maker, sold 284,127 units in the same time period, representing about a 14 per cent share of total PV sales in the country.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, had announced in September that the government was considering imposing a 10 per cent "pollution tax" on diesel-run vehicles. However, after auto stocks fell on that day, he reversed his stance on this matter.

He also encouraged companies to increase their investment in R&D and production of vehicles that run on alternative fuels like hydrogen.

Also Read

TMS Ep505: Chandrayaan-3, ICE scooters, rupee weakness, Bharat NCAP rating

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

NCEL gets Rs 7,000 cr orders, to share profit with member farmers: Shah

Chevron to buy Hess for $53 bn as biggest US oil firms get even bigger

Reliance nears multibillion-dollar deal to buy Disney's India operations

Hindustan Foods Ltd to invest Rs 100 cr to in sports shoes manufacturing

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Nisarga forays into motorsports events

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata MotorsResearchAuto industry India

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story