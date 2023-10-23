Home / Companies / News / Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Nisarga forays into motorsports events

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Nisarga forays into motorsports events

As a partner, Elite Octane will execute various activities and create new platform segments, especially in the domains of motorsports and entertainment

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's new event management company Nisarga has announced their foray into promoting motorsports events in partnership with Elite Octane. In a statement, the company said that it will curate special segments in existing intellectual properties (IPs) and develop and create new platforms.

As a partner, Elite Octane will execute various activities and create new platform segments, especially in the domains of motorsports and entertainment. The calendar of events currently comprises three motor sporting events, expos and one music concert, including innovative youth-connect programmes.

The three motor sporting events include The Valley Run 2023, Hyderabad Speed Fest, and Aces of Speed, along with Pro Auto Expo and music concerts called Eco-Harmonix, including innovative youthconnect programmes.

"Nisarga embodies our values and vision in what we do personally and professionally. Nisarga's initiatives will promote these perspectives, the impact of which will be seen as we embark on this journey and execute these on the ground, through engaging experiences so that we leave behind more than what we were given," Anushka and Kohli said in a joint statement.

"We are excited to announce a robust calendar of motor sporting events from the house of Nisarga with the help of their decade-long expertise in creating cult motorsports IP," added Taha Coburn Kutay, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nisarga. Kutay also leads the global operations and strategic partnerships at the company.

"Our focus for the past decade has been to take motorsports to all, which is primarily the reason for choosing the globally popular format of Drag Racing. It is truly the T20 of Motorsports and the only format that connects anyone or vehicle with RACING in a controlled environment. We have seen tremendous growth in the popular EV Race Categories and with the support of Nisarga, we intend to take significant steps towards building a clean motor-sporting future with focused initiatives," said Rongom Tagore Mukerji, founder of Elite Octane.

Elite Octane had earlier executed Drag Racing events for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Bike Festival of India (BIC – Greater Noida).

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

