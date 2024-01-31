Tata Power-led discoms receive higher consumer service ratings for FY23

Tata Power on Wednesday said six discoms wherein it is a stakeholder have received higher consumer service ratings for FY23 among utilities nationwide.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh launched Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD Report) during the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting of the power sector in New Delhi recently, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power-led six discoms serving over 13 million consumers across various parts of the country have been featured among the top-rated discoms in the country. Company's power distribution utilities in Delhi and Odisha have received higher rankings in the third edition of the report. The report captures the current status of consumer services across various DISCOMs," the company said.

As per the report, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Delhi government, is among the top discoms, achieving A+ ranking among all the 62 rated discoms in the country.

Discoms TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), TP Northern Odisha Distribution (TPNODL), and TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL) saw their grades jump to B+ during FY23.

Similarly, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) saw its rank improve to B grade as compared to the last fiscal. These discoms have managed to receive A rating on operational reliability front, one of the crucial parameters that determine the overall grade.