Home / Companies / News / Tata Power-led discoms receive higher consumer service ratings for FY23

Tata Power-led discoms receive higher consumer service ratings for FY23

Tata Power on Wednesday said six discoms wherein it is a stakeholder have received higher consumer service ratings for FY23 among utilities nationwide

Tata Power logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Tata Power on Wednesday said six discoms wherein it is a stakeholder have received higher consumer service ratings for FY23 among utilities nationwide.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh launched Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs (CSRD Report) during the Review Planning & Monitoring (RPM) meeting of the power sector in New Delhi recently, Tata Power said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Tata Power-led six discoms serving over 13 million consumers across various parts of the country have been featured among the top-rated discoms in the country. Company's power distribution utilities in Delhi and Odisha have received higher rankings in the third edition of the report. The report captures the current status of consumer services across various DISCOMs," the company said.

As per the report, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), a joint venture of Tata Power and the Delhi government, is among the top discoms, achieving A+ ranking among all the 62 rated discoms in the country.

Discoms TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL), TP Northern Odisha Distribution (TPNODL), and TP Western Odisha Distribution (TPWODL) saw their grades jump to B+ during FY23.

Similarly, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) saw its rank improve to B grade as compared to the last fiscal. These discoms have managed to receive A rating on operational reliability front, one of the crucial parameters that determine the overall grade.

Also Read

Odisha to launch over Rs 3,000 cr scheme for public, commodity transport

Odisha govt's nod for 8 investment projects worth over Rs 1,397 crore

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

H&M names Daniel Erver as new CEO amid struggles to boost sales

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 results: PAT rises 26% to Rs 338 crore

Mercedes-Benz sets eyes on smaller cities to fuel further growth

North East LPG cylinder carriers of Indian Oil Corp go on indefinite strike

Japan's Mizuho finance group sets up global business centre in Chennai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerTata Power Vedanta UPLenergy demandReliance Powerelectricity sector

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story