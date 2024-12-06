Tata Power plans to invest around Rs 1.25 trillion between FY26 and FY30

Tata Power is planning to invest around Rs 1.25 trillion between FY26 and FY30 to double its total operational capacity to 32 gigawatts (GW) from 15.6 GW currently, said a senior company official on Friday.

This is in addition to the Rs 21,000 crore lined up during the current financial year, up 72 per cent from Rs 12,184 crore in 2023-24. Out of the total capex of Rs 1.46 trillion lined up between FY25 and FY30 for generation, transmission, and distribution, around 60 per cent will be spent on renewables. This is in line with its vision of achieving 70 per cent green energy power generation by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2045. The investment numbers will see an almost 150 per cent rise from around Rs 50,000 crore between FY21 and FY25, said a senior company official. The company's renewable capacity is expected to touch 23 GW by FY30, up from 6.7 GW last fiscal. He indicated that the company may also explore public-private partnerships in nuclear energy once the government gives a go-ahead for that.

The company is targeting a 1.6-fold growth in revenue to Rs 100,000 crore, a 2.4-fold growth in EBITDA to Rs 30,000 crore, and a 2.5-fold growth in profit after tax to Rs 10,000 crore by 2029-30, said Praveer Sinha, the chief executive officer and managing director of the company, addressing the media at Tata Power's newly built 4.3-gigawatt (GW) solar module and cell manufacturing facility in Gangaikondan near Tirunelveli. In 2023-24, the company's revenue was Rs 61,542 crore, EBITDA was Rs 12,701 crore, and net profit was Rs 4,109 crore.

As per the roadmap, the company's transmission line reach is expected to increase from 4,633 circuit kilometres (Ckm) to 10,500 Ckm. In distribution, Tata Power aims to reach a customer base of 40 million, up from 12.5 million, he said.

Sinha said its newly built unit in Tirunelveli, with an investment of Rs 4,300 crore through its step-down subsidiary TP Solar Ltd, will largely cater to the domestic market only. "This plant will be catering to the Indian market only. This country offers a huge opportunity. Whatever we are producing here for the next 12 to 16 months is already tied up (with projects)," he added. The company has the option to add another 4 GW of cell and module production capacity at the Tirunelveli unit, but a decision on this will be taken later, Sinha said.

The modules produced at the facility are part of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and are eligible for government schemes like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. The company is confident that the solar cells will soon be added to the ALMM list, giving a further push to the sector. The plant will also strengthen Tata Power's position in rooftop and utility-scale solar energy segments. Spread over an area of 317 acres, the unit has a capacity of 4.3 GW for cells and 4.3 GW for modules.

"This is the largest single-location cell and module manufacturing facility in India," Sinha said. India has set an ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, of which it has only achieved 203 GW by October 2024. "We have to add 300 GW more to achieve the target. Tata Power's plans are in line with that," he said.