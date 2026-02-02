Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 198 MW wind project in TN

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), one of India’s leading renewable energy companies and a subsidiary of Tata Power Company, has successfully commissioned a 198 megawatt (MW) wind energy project for Tata Steel under the group captive model in Karur, Tamil Nadu, one of the largest wind projects of its kind.

The project comprises 55 wind turbine generators of 3.6 MW each and is designed to generate 31 million units of clean electricity annually, further advancing Tata Steel’s decarbonisation journey and strengthening TPREL’s contribution to India’s renewable energy capacity. The project offsets 26,350 tonnes of CO2 annually, thereby ensuring a green supply.

One of the key highlights of this project is the strategic unbundling of the scope into multiple packages, all of which were executed directly by TPREL. Rather than relying on OEMs for balance of plant (BOP), civil BOP, engineering and construction, transmission lines, 33 kV systems, and SY, the project was delivered through a self-EPC model — underscoring TPREL’s strong in-house capabilities, engineering excellence, and successful execution of a mega-scale wind project. The Karur project overcame several execution challenges through meticulous planning and innovative engineering. Massive turbine components were transported to the site with minimal disruption to local communities, underscoring TPREL’s responsible approach to development. Hard rock formations during excavation were efficiently managed with advanced direct-to-hole machinery, while the seamless movement of over 516 cubic metres of concrete in a 12-hour operation reflected the team’s strong coordination and project management capabilities.

Despite these challenges, the project was executed at record speed, with the foundation work completed in just 126 days and the installation of the wind turbine generators achieved in 167 days. These milestones highlight TPREL’s unmatched project execution capabilities and its ability to deliver large-scale renewable projects with scale and resilience. This partnership reinforces TPREL’s position as a leader in India’s renewable energy transition, playing a vital role in advancing the country’s target of reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It also reflects TPREL’s focus on scaling up wind-led clean energy projects that are reliable, dispatchable, and economically viable.