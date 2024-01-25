Home / Companies / News / Tata Power to hold 'lok adalat' for north Delhi consumers on January 28

Tata Power to hold 'lok adalat' for north Delhi consumers on January 28

The special court will start at 10 am near Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini Sector-13, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said

The complainants must carry their photo identity and a copy of their theft bill during the Lok Adalat
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Power distribution company TPDDL will organise a special "Lok Adalat" in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to offer on-spot-settlement of electricity theft cases on January 28, a discom official said Thursday.

The special court will start at 10 am near Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini Sector-13, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The litigants can register for the Lok Adalat by dialling 19124 or writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com.

The complainants must carry their photo identity and a copy of their theft bill during the Lok Adalat.

"Consumers who look forward to settling their power-theft cases can utilise this opportunity for an amicable and immediate settlement of unsolved cases. In case of a default, the company will be obliged to initiate criminal proceedings against the consumers under the Electricity Act, 2003," he added.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Air India to take delivery of 5 more A350s by June: CEO Campbell Wilson

Walt Disney's India unit market valuation halves in Reliance merger talks

HDFC Bank sees period of consolidation as it absorbs mega merger: Report

Zee walks back on $1.4 bn TV cricket rights deal with Disney: Report

Zomato Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Tata PowerDelhiPower Sector

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story