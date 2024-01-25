Tata Power to hold 'lok adalat' for north Delhi consumers on January 28

Power distribution company TPDDL will organise a special "Lok Adalat" in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to offer on-spot-settlement of electricity theft cases on January 28, a discom official said Thursday.

The special court will start at 10 am near Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini Sector-13, the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson said.

The litigants can register for the Lok Adalat by dialling 19124 or writing to eac.care@tatapower-ddl.com.

The complainants must carry their photo identity and a copy of their theft bill during the Lok Adalat.

"Consumers who look forward to settling their power-theft cases can utilise this opportunity for an amicable and immediate settlement of unsolved cases. In case of a default, the company will be obliged to initiate criminal proceedings against the consumers under the Electricity Act, 2003," he added.