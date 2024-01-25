Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Zomato Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

Zomato Payments gets RBI approval to operate as payment aggregator

January 24 2024 onwards, ZPPL has the authorisation to act as a payment aggregator and issuer of prepaid payment instrument

Photo: Shutterstock
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 4:15 PM IST
Zomato Payment Pvt Ltd (ZPPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zomato Limited, has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as an online payment aggregator, according to an exchange filing made by the company on BSE on Friday. January 24 2024 onwards, ZPPL has received its certificate that authorises the business to act as a payment aggregator and issuer of prepaid payment instruments.

"We wish to inform that ZPPL has been granted certificate of authorisation dated January 24, 2024, from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") to operate as an 'Online Payment Aggregator' in India with effect from January 24, 2024, as per the guidelines issued by the RBI," the filing read.

The food delivery platform incorporated ZPPL in August 2021 with an initial subscription of 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 1,00,000. At the time, through an exchange filing, Zomato had stated that ZPPL had been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary with the purpose of applying for payment aggregator authorisation.

Payment aggregators help e-commerce sites and merchants to accept different forms of payment instruments - such as credit cards, UPI, wallet payments, etc. - from the customers without the merchant having to create a separate payment integration system. They act as intermediaries between customers and merchants, making payments more seamless.

Last year, the company also launched a UPI service in partnership with ICICI Bank to allow users to make both merchant and peer-to-peer payments.

Shares of Zomato were trading at Rs 136 on the BSE index at 3:40 pm.

Topics :Zomatopayment appsOnline paymentsBS Web ReportsCompanies

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

