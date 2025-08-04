Tata Sons-backed Tata Capital files updated draft papers with Sebi for IPO

Tata Capital, the non-banking finance company (NBFC) of the Tata Group, on Monday filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for its mandatory listing on the bourses by September 2025.

The company has already received the market regulator’s approval for its IPO.

According to the draft papers, the initial public offering (IPO) will consist of a total of 475.82 million shares, including a fresh issue of 210 million shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 265.82 million shares.

Tata Sons, which owns 88.6% of Tata Capital, will offload 230 million shares in the OFS, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will offload 35.82 million shares. IFC holds a 1.8% stake in the NBFC.

The NBFC plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to augment its Tier-I capital base to meet future capital requirements, including those related to onward lending. Tata Capital initially filed confidential IPO papers in April and received approval from India's market regulator last month to proceed. As part of the process, companies are required to submit an updated draft red herring prospectus and allow time for public feedback before filing the final version. Tata Capital has been mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to list on the bourses by September 2025, as it is classified as an upper-layer NBFC.