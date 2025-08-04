JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO; Adrian Mardell to retire in December

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK-based luxury carmaker owned by Tata Motors, has appointed P.B. Balaji as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 17, 2025. Balaji will succeed Adrian Mardell, who will retire on December 31, 2025, after a 35-year career at the company, including three years as CEO.

The announcement was made by JLR’s board on Monday and comes after an internal search process over the past few months.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata Sons, said, “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO. He has been associated with the company for many years and is well-aligned with JLR’s strategy. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to ‘Reimagine JLR’.”

Balaji currently serves as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Motors and has been instrumental in the group's financial and operational transformation since 2017. With 32 years of experience across the automotive and consumer goods sectors, he has led global teams across Mumbai, London, Singapore, and Switzerland. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Chennai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Kolkata. Commenting on his appointment, Balaji said, "It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past eight years, I have grown to know and love JLR and its iconic brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings."