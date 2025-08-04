Home / Companies / News / JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO; Adrian Mardell to retire in December

JLR appoints PB Balaji as CEO; Adrian Mardell to retire in December

Jaguar Land Rover appoints P.B. Balaji as CEO, effective November 17, 2025, following Adrian Mardell's retirement after 35 years at the company, including three years as CEO

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the UK-based luxury carmaker owned by Tata Motors, has appointed P.B. Balaji as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 17, 2025. Balaji will succeed Adrian Mardell, who will retire on December 31, 2025, after a 35-year career at the company, including three years as CEO.
 
The announcement was made by JLR’s board on Monday and comes after an internal search process over the past few months.
 
N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Motors, and Tata Sons, said, “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO. He has been associated with the company for many years and is well-aligned with JLR’s strategy. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to ‘Reimagine JLR’.”
 
Balaji currently serves as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Tata Motors and has been instrumental in the group’s financial and operational transformation since 2017. With 32 years of experience across the automotive and consumer goods sectors, he has led global teams across Mumbai, London, Singapore, and Switzerland. He holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Chennai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Kolkata. 
 
Commenting on his appointment, Balaji said, “It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past eight years, I have grown to know and love JLR and its iconic brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings.”
 
Mardell, who took over as CEO in 2022, said, “These three years have been a great privilege. Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR’s position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change.”
 
The company confirmed that Balaji is not debarred from holding the office of director by any SEBI or regulatory order, as required under listing norms.

Jaguar Land RoverJaguar Land Rover IndiaTata groupautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

