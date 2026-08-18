Tata Sons board meeting to take view on Chandra's exit letter soon

The Charity Commissioner’s freeze on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) came into effect in May 2026. The Maharashtra Public Trusts Act had been amended in September 2025, limiting the number of perpetual trustees to a fourth of the total. For compliance, two of the three perpetual trustees (late Ratan Tata’s brother Jimmy Tata, Noel Tata and Jehangir HC Jehangir) will need to step down at SRTT and seek renomination with a tenure. In the absence of compliance, SRTT’s decision-making powers have been put on hold. According to Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, the two key trusts — SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — must jointly nominate representatives for the AGM. With SRTT’s powers curbed, that was not possible and, therefore, the AGM had to be adjourned.