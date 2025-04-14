Tata Sons to utilise hefty TCS dividend to invest in new businesses

Tata Sons is set to receive its highest-ever dividend of Rs 32,722 crore from software exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for FY25, which it plans to utilise for funding emerging ventures in semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and aviation.

In March, Tata Sons invested Rs 1,500 crore in the rights issue of IPO-bound Tata Capital and Rs 1,432 crore in Tata Projects. The Tata group is investing Rs 91,000 crore in its first semiconductor fabrication plant project in Dholera, which is expected to be completed by December 2026. Another major investment is the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) plant project in Assam, which is expected to be ready by March next year.

In FY24, the group used dividend proceeds from TCS to fully repay its bank loans, thereby becoming a debt-free company. Tata Sons’ net debt saw a significant turnaround—from Rs 20,642 crore as of March 31, 2023, to a negative Rs 2,680 crore by March 31, 2024. According to rating firm ICRA, Tata Sons had a cash surplus of Rs 3,042 crore as of March 31, 2024.

The repayment and prepayment of debt were primarily funded through dividend income and share buybacks during FY24.

Tata Sons did not respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

As some of its subsidiaries in the digital and aviation sectors are currently in the investment phase, funding support to these businesses is likely to continue over the medium term, ICRA said in a statement in February.

Despite these investment requirements, ICRA said Tata Sons’ credit profile will remain robust due to healthy dividend income and share buyback inflows, along with exceptional financial flexibility owing to the significant market value of its investments.

Of the total dividend, TCS had already paid Rs 24,931 crore as interim dividend for the nine months ended December in FY25. Tata Sons' previous record dividend stood at Rs 30,418 crore in FY23. The holding company has infused substantial equity in Air India and, according to Crisil, another round of equity infusion is expected in the current financial year.