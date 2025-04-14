Lamborghini appoints Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Operations in India

Italian super luxury automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Monday said it has appointed Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Lamborghini India.

In her new role, Kaistha will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India, the sixth-largest market in the Asia Pacific region, the automaker said in a statement.

With over 25 years of experience across hospitality, aviation, and automotive industries, she brings extensive expertise and leadership to her new position, it stated.

Most recently, she played a pivotal role in contributing to the growth and success of Porsche India as Regional Sales & Pre-Owned Cars Manager, the company said.

Her tenure was marked by outstanding achievements in sales performance and customer engagement, reinforcing her ability to drive business success, it said.

"Kaistha brings a wealth of experience in the automotive industry, and we are confident that her strategic vision will drive further growth in India," Region Director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia Pacific Francesco Scardaoni said.

"India continues to be a market with immense growth potential for Lamborghini, and we look forward to strengthening our presence and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers in the region," he added.

Lamborghini currently operates through three dealerships in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, catering to a growing community of enthusiasts and customers.

The brand continues to explore opportunities to expand its footprint in the region and further elevate the customer experience, it said.