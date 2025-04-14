Foxconn eyes 300 acres in Greater Noida for first North India facility

Apple’s top global vendor Foxconn is exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with the company reportedly eyeing a 300-acre plot along the Yamuna Expressway, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

The facility could be larger than Foxconn’s upcoming unit in Bengaluru and would mark its first footprint in North India. The company is said to be in early-stage talks with the government, and details about the products to be manufactured are yet to be finalised.

Analysts quoted in the report say that expanding operations in India gives Foxconn a safety net and better access to emerging electronics manufacturing services (EMS) opportunities. Greater Noida, like Chennai, is evolving into a robust electronics manufacturing cluster, backed by supportive infrastructure and a growing supplier ecosystem.

Foxconn Uttar Pradesh unit land details

The identified land falls under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and is in the same zone where the HCL-Foxconn joint venture has already secured 50 acres for an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility. That project is currently awaiting government approval.

The proposed site also benefits from strategic connectivity, lying near the upcoming Jewar airport and adjacent to major expressways in the NCR region.

Foxconn India footprint

The move is part of Foxconn’s broader strategy to expand and diversify its manufacturing base in India. The Taiwanese electronics major already operates facilities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, and recently wound down its operations in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Apple makes $22 billion worth of iPhones in India as it shifts from China The development comes amid ongoing global supply chain realignments and geopolitical uncertainty, with the United States placing tariffs between 10 and 50 per cent on imports. China has been slapped with an unprecedented 145 per cent tariff, while a 90-day tariff pause has been implemented on other countries. India was hit with a 26 per cent tariff on its exports.

Apple, meanwhile, has been moving its manufacturing to India. Reports emerged yesterday that India will now be producing $22 billion worth of iPhones. Bloomberg had earlier reported that around 20 per cent of global iPhone output now comes from India. In the last financial year — which ended on March 31, 2025 — the tech giant exported iPhones worth ₹1.5 trillion ($17.4 billion) from India.