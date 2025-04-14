Home / Companies / News / Foxconn eyes 300 acres in Greater Noida for first North India facility

Foxconn eyes 300 acres in Greater Noida for first North India facility

Apple boosts its manufacturing presence in India, with the country expected to produce $22 billion worth of iPhones

Foxconn
Foxconn (Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Apple’s top global vendor Foxconn is exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with the company reportedly eyeing a 300-acre plot along the Yamuna Expressway, The Economic Times reported on Monday.
 
The facility could be larger than Foxconn’s upcoming unit in Bengaluru and would mark its first footprint in North India. The company is said to be in early-stage talks with the government, and details about the products to be manufactured are yet to be finalised.
 
Analysts quoted in the report say that expanding operations in India gives Foxconn a safety net and better access to emerging electronics manufacturing services (EMS) opportunities. Greater Noida, like Chennai, is evolving into a robust electronics manufacturing cluster, backed by supportive infrastructure and a growing supplier ecosystem.
 

Foxconn Uttar Pradesh unit land details

The identified land falls under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and is in the same zone where the HCL-Foxconn joint venture has already secured 50 acres for an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility. That project is currently awaiting government approval.
 
The proposed site also benefits from strategic connectivity, lying near the upcoming Jewar airport and adjacent to major expressways in the NCR region.

Also Read

Kathy Yang Chiu-Chin to be named Foxconn's first woman rotating CEO

Nissan's New CEO says it needs partners and is open to Honda tie-up

Premium

Smartphone assembly: Dixon gains ground on Foxconn, DBG Group in India

Premium

Foxconn chief-Rajaa drive, which went viral, may bring 'good news' to TN

Electronics giant Foxconn forecasts strong Q1 revenue after profit miss

 

Foxconn India footprint

The move is part of Foxconn’s broader strategy to expand and diversify its manufacturing base in India. The Taiwanese electronics major already operates facilities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, and recently wound down its operations in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh.
 
The development comes amid ongoing global supply chain realignments and geopolitical uncertainty, with the United States placing tariffs between 10 and 50 per cent on imports. China has been slapped with an unprecedented 145 per cent tariff, while a 90-day tariff pause has been implemented on other countries. India was hit with a 26 per cent tariff on its exports. 
 
Apple, meanwhile, has been moving its manufacturing to India. Reports emerged yesterday that India will now be producing $22 billion worth of iPhones. Bloomberg had earlier reported that around 20 per cent of global iPhone output now comes from India. In the last financial year — which ended on March 31, 2025 — the tech giant exported iPhones worth ₹1.5 trillion ($17.4 billion) from India.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lamborghini appoints Nidhi Kaistha as Head of Operations in India

Jitendra EV to invest up to ₹125 cr in 5 yrs to boost products, capacity

India can be global hub for IP-led innovation: Accel's Prashanth Prakash

Premium

In a first, thermal power major NTPC starts procuring commercial coal

Premium

DRL trims workforce costs by 25% amid Revlimid-linked margin strain

Topics :FoxconnGreater Noidaiphone manufacturing in IndiaBS Web ReportsApple

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story