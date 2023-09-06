Tata Steel, ABB India partner to develop tech to reduce carbon footprint

Automation company ABB India and Tata Steel have partnered to jointly work on technologies for reducing the carbon footprint of steel production.

The steelmaker has a medium-term target to reduce carbon emissions to less than two tonnes of Co2 per tonne of crude steel in its Indian operations by 2025, ABB India said in a statement.

"Tata Steel Ltd and ABB India have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a project and will work together to co-create innovative models and technologies to help reduce the carbon footprint of steel production," the statement said.

Under the MoU, the two companies will focus on system-level assessments of Tata Steel's manufacturing plants and production facilities for evaluation and co-development of short and long-term options for energy efficiency, decarbonization and circularity.

ABB and Tata Steel will explore energy optimization via hydrogen as an alternative fuel for upstream processes and energy reduction as well as substitution through fully integrated electrification and digital systems.

The iron and steel industry globally accounts for around 8-9 per cent of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on an annual basis, whereas in India, it contributes 12 per cent to the total CO2 emissions.

Thus, the Indian steel industry needs to reduce its emissions substantially in view of the commitments made at the COP26 climate change conference.