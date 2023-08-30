Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel CEO TV Narendran new chairperson of IIT-Kharagpur's board

Tata Steel Ltd's CEO and MD TV Narendran was appointed the new chairperson of the board of governors of IIT-Kharagpur

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
Tata Steel Ltd's CEO and MD TV Narendran was appointed the new chairperson of the board of governors of IIT-Kharagpur, a statement said.

IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari said that as a man beholding technical and industrial supremacy, Narendran understands the needs of the society and the practical implications of industry-academia amalgamation with a technical institution.

"We welcome TV Narendran as the new chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIT Kharagpur," he said.

"We look forward to his able guidance, constructive ideations and supportive encouragement in reshaping this institute for its future aspirations," he added.

Narendran has over 34 years of experience in the mining and metals industry, the statement said, adding that he is a mechanical engineer from NIT-Trichy and an MBA from IIM-Calcutta.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

