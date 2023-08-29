Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors, Mahindra gain certificates for production-linked payouts

Tata Motors, Mahindra gain certificates for production-linked payouts

Indian automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation's production-linked incentive scheme

Reuters NEW DELHI
Tata Motors (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automakers Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra have received domestic value certificates, a metric key to qualifying for payouts under the nation's production-linked incentive scheme, the government said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2020, India's $24 billion production-linked incentive programme covers 14 sectors, ranging from electronic products to autos, and is crucial to boosting jobs in manufacturing, an area where India has struggled.

Reuters reported this month that India's top bureaucrat reviewed the scheme, amid a push from industry for faster payouts.

The Indian government said on Tuesday that applicants under the scheme for autos had invested 107.55 billion rupees ($1.30 billion) as of the end of June.

Apart from Tata Motors and Mahindra, four other companies have applied for certification which is crucial for receiving the incentives, the government said, without naming the companies. 

The government also said it expects 23 more firms to apply for the certification by the end of September.

($1 = 82.6781 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Shivangi Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Also Read

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mitsubishi Electric to set up AC manufacturing plant in Chennai

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

Commerce ministry asks departments to consult with PLI scheme beneficiaries

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

ONGC to invest Rs 2 trn in energy transition projects, says chairman

Gadkari unveils prototype of world's first BS-VI-compliant flex-fuel car

Edtech giant Byju's CBO Prathyusha Agarwal, two senior executives quit

Two IndiGo flights suffer technical snags mid-flight, land safely

Maruti Suzuki India appoints Schneider's executive Arnab Roy as CFO

Topics :Tata MotorsMahindra

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages, status and more

Union minister launches Toyota Innova MPV, world's first ethanol-fueled car

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story