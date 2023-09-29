Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel commissions floating solar power project in Jamshedpur works

Tata Steel commissions floating solar power project in Jamshedpur works

A total of 20.34 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in various facilities at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 11:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Friday commissioned a 10.8-MW capacity floating solar power project on the upper cooling pond of its Jamshedpur plant in Jharkhand.

A total of 20.34 MW of solar projects have been commissioned in various facilities at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, the company said in a statement.

The floating solar project was commissioned by Tata Power under an agreement with the steel major for the installation of a total of 41MW with a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels across its locations.

Earlier, rooftop solar projects at the central warehouse, cold rolling mill, wire rod and hot strip mills, totalling 7.65 MW and a 2 MW ground-mounted solar project at Sonari Airport have already been commissioned.

Also Read

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next 5 years

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

The cult of cool: Making India fall in love again with Jawa and Yezdi

UP Rera allows promotor to complete stuck Elegant Ville project in Noida

Change of guard at L&T: Size, scale key challenges for S N Subrahmanyan

Maruti receives show cause notice from GST Authority, demands interest

End of WFH? Tata Consultancy Services looks at 5-day work from office

Topics :Tata Steelsolar power renewable energy

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story