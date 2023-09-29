Home / Companies / News / Maruti receives show cause notice from GST Authority, demands interest

Maruti receives show cause notice from GST Authority, demands interest

The notice pertains to the matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services for the period of July 2017 to August, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has received a show cause notice from the GST Authority proposing to demand interest and impose penalty, besides appropriating tax already paid, amounting to Rs 139.3 crore.

The notice pertains to the matter of tax liability under reverse charge basis on certain services for the period of July 2017 to August, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"The company will file a reply to the show cause notice before the Adjudicating Authority," it said, adding that there was no impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to the notice.

The company also said it has received a favourable order from the High Court of Punjab and Haryana wherein appeals filed by the Central Excise Department for the period June 2006 to March 2011 have been dismissed.

The Central Excise Department had filed appeals before the high court against an earlier tribunal order of August 2016, which was passed in favour of the company in which input service credit on certain services was allowed to it and penalty was also dropped against it, the filing said.

"The total tax and penalty amount involved in the department's appeal was Rs 57.2 crore," the company said.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

End of WFH? Tata Consultancy Services looks at 5-day work from office

Suven Pharma gets a new board as Advent International completes stake buy

Zee Entertainment acquisition expected in 'months ahead': Sony Group

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of select models by 1% from October 3

TVS Logistics Parks sells 4.5% stake to Dutch firm for Rs 51 crore

Topics :Maruti SuzukiGSTautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story